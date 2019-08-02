How can the nation’s elected officials continue to enable a plutocratic regime run by the most anti-democratic, racist, hate-filled, pejorative-tweeting man currently in the White House?

The swamp hasn’t been drained; it has become a cesspool of esurient extremists, who only care what they can get away with.

The people of this country need to stand up and respond by voting out the old, addlepated individuals who are no longer qualified to represent all Americans — regardless of race, creed, color or religion.

Claire Gravel, Lewiston

