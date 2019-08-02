NORWAY — Details of a motor vehicle crash Friday morning will not be released until Saturday, at the earliest, said Beth Springer, a supporting staffer for the Norway Police Department.
Springer confirmed Friday afternoon a crash had occurred on Crockett Ridge Road but said no other details were available.
Officer James Ventresca was still in the process of tracking down information needed to complete a report, she said.
