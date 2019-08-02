NORWAY — The Select Board approved a letter to Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday night, asking her to have the state highway department address repairs to Routes 26 and 118.

Selectman Ryan Lorrain said he worked with local legislators to draft the letter to get the Maine Department of Transportation to address deteriorating conditions on the two state roads.

According to previous reporting, conditions on Route 26, which is Main Street, and Route 118, also known as Lake Road, are a source of constant complaints for the town.

In an interview last week, Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said he hadn’t seen either road on the state’s two-year repair schedule. If the state doesn’t plan to upgrade either road for 10 years, the town will likely have to do some repairs using local taxpayer money, he said.

Lajoie said he’ll attend a meeting early this month with local officials from the Maine Department of Transportation and the town engineer to discuss the issue.

Lorrain, a legislative aide in the House of Representatives, said he works closely with Rep. Sawin Millett of Waterford and Sen. James Hamper of Oxford, who agreed to draft a letter to increase pressure on the state to fix the roads.

“There’s a lot of things happening in the Legislature right now,” Lorrain said after the meeting. “We’re pretty fortunate here to have Sawin and Jim Hamper both on Appropriations (Committee), key members of deciding the state budget, and who could be key players in the bond packages. To have them on board with this is pretty significant, and they certainly care about Norway.”

