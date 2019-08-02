Pet of the Week
Truman,
Male,
1 Year,
Collie
Hi! My name is Truman. I am a shy, laid back guy who is looking for a quiet home where I can get to know my new family and that will give me the time and patience I need to adjust. I am timid around too much noise and activity, so a home with older, quiet children would be best for me. Please come meet me at the shelter.
Raphael,
Male,
Senior
Hello, my name is Raphael. I am a sweet, laid back older gentleman who is looking for my forever home. Please come meet me at the shelter!
