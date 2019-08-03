LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, has announced the remainder of its schedule for the summer.

Now until Aug. 31: Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for living history tours. Experience rural Maine life in the 1800s and the legacy of the Washburn family. Tour the 1867 Washburn home, farmer’s cottage, one-room schoolhouse, library and meeting house.

Thursday, Aug, 8, 12:30 p.m.: A special presentation on “Livermore Soldiers and Washburn Family Members in the Civil War.” Israel Washburn Jr. was known as “Maine’s Little Giant of the Civil War.” He and his brothers held positions that influenced the war, and several of their Livermore neighbors served and lost their lives. Original letters, diary entries and military records will be shared that reflect how the war affected life in Livermore.

Thursday, Aug. 15: Quilt display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. See quilts on display throughout the 1867 Washburn mansion and farmer’s cottage. Try piecing a square or tacking a quilt.

Thursday, Aug. 22, noon: “Health, Sanitation and Deadly Diseases in the 1800s,” lively presentation in character on the home remedies, customs and beliefs related to 19th-century health care, presented by Willi Irish, Norlands director of interpretation and training.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2 p.m.: Meet Elizabeth S. Kingman Horr (1835-1920), a 19th-century doctor, portrayed by Tizz Crowley in period costume, who shares stories about her life, the new medicines and techniques for caring for the sick in the late 1800s, and how she became a pioneer for women in the medical profession.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Portrait tour and reverse print-making ativity for children as part of summer living history tours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. See newly restored portraits of Washburn family members. Hear about the artists who painted their portraits and the landscape paintings on view in the 1867 mansion. And see etchings created by renowned artist Cadwallader Lincoln Washburn and learn about his life as an artist and world traveler. Children can try their hand at making a reverse print.

For more information on any of the events, visit www.NORLANDS.org or call 207-897-4366.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: