WINTHROP — Maine singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lynn Deeves will be joined by guitarist Robby Coffin and percussionist Alfred Lund for an outdoor lakeside gazebo concert at Norcross Point from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The trio will offer up a folk-rock, soulful mix of Deeves’ originals and audience favorites.

Over a 40-year career, Deeves has released three solo CDs and performed with Janis Ian, America, Cheryl Wheeler, Ellis Paul, Catie Curtis and others.

Coffin has played with Devonquare as well as Peter, Paul and Mary, Dave Mallett and the Don Campbell Band. Lund drums with a diverse array of performers in central Maine and beyond, creates his own instruments from local woods and maintains a healing arts practice in Hallowell.

The concert is free. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ConcertsatNorcrossPoint.

