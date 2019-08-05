NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen agreed Monday night more work and clarification are needed before they update the town’s Boards and Committees Bylaws and a Liaison Policy.

Six residents Monday night urged the board to get input from the public and from committees impacted by the newest versions of the documents.

The board agreed to send the documents to nearly a dozen committees for input on a revised version of the six-page Board and Committee Bylaws, enacted in 2008, and the 11-page Liaison Policy, updated in 2013.

Selectwoman Tammy Donovan, who has served on the Budget Committee, said she never knew about the documents that spell out duties and guidelines for hearings, public comments, participation and voting and other actions or decisions.

“There is a lot in one document that needs more work and clarification before you vote tonight,” resident Peter Bragdon said. “I want it to be a good document.”

“I have just seen it for the first time,” said Penny Hilton, who is on the Economic Development Committee. “Policies should be discussed and let the public get back to you.”

Resident Julie Fralich urged the board to have town committees review the documents and provide feedback.

The board agreed unanimously to solicit input from about a dozen town committees. Comments are due Sept. 9, a week before the board’s Sept. 16 meeting.

