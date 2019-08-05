DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am seeking any information about a man named Frank Bennett from Lewiston who played the piano in 1966 and 1967 in various lounges. I would like to contact him about a reunion meeting, but I’m not sure if he is still alive. He would be in his late 70s or early 80s. — Eleanor, no town

ANSWER: Over the years, Sun Spots has helped readers find who they’re looking for on numerous occasions. Readers, please write in if you know Frank and/or encourage him to contact Sun Spots.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is actively recruiting adult volunteers to join our Valet Parking Service. We are looking for individuals who like to be around other people, enjoy helping others, and have a desire to give back to our community. Individuals who are interested must have a valid Maine license and a good driving record. For further information, or to receive a volunteer application, please email [email protected] — Jenny, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is looking for gently used items for the Super Summer Yard Sale and Bottle Drive to help finance the work done for the feral cat colonies.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7, on Route 202, 700 Main St., across from Hurricane’s Cafe and next to Farris Equipment.

These donated items as well as financial donations will go a long way to help the organization continue to save the lives of feral cats. For the past 40 years, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends has been on a mission to continue this work on a daily basis.

Donated items may be brought to the yard sale on September 6 and 7. Large items such as refrigerators, stoves and sofas cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact me at [email protected]. Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or to PayPal at www.tommysferalfelinefriends.com. — Norm, Greene

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wrote to Sun Spots last week asking for donations of yarn to help with the prayer afghans that I knit and donate to Central Maine Medical Center. I would like to say a huge thank you to all who were able to donate. My heart is overflowing with love, gratitude and blessings. I cannot say thank you enough for your help. If at any time in the future readers come across yarn and are willing to donate it for this cause, I can be reached at 402-1025 or [email protected].

If you would like to join me in knitting prayer afghans to donate to CMMC, please contact me. The need is great and I would love to see more prayer afghans donated to patients.

To “Janie” who called and left a message, I cannot seem to get through to you. Please try reaching out to me again. — Rita, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We wish to thank the kind person who was at the Norway Center Street Church and helped us with a new fan. My husband is very ill and this was a great help to us.

We love Sun Spots! — No name, Norway

