LIVERMORE — Alexis Beardsley was named the recipient of the annual $1,000 Pollard Scholarship at Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Selectpersons.

Livermore began awarding the scholarship in 1980 after the opening of a 50-year-old box containing papers showing Augustus Pollard had set aside funds, with instructions the interest be used each year to help a Livermore student with his or her higher education.

Applicants must provide a statement explaining why they seek the scholarship. They must also verify they have been a Livermore resident for at least five years and provide proof, usually a transcript, showing they have completed at least one grade level or unit of post-secondary education.

Ten applications were submitted this year, but two were disqualified, according to town officials.

For several years, the names of applicants have been put into a hat and a town official has drawn the name of that year’s scholarship winner.

In other municipal matters:

Household hazardous waste day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The town has received a $1,231 dividend from the Maine Municipal Association.

The selectpersons’ meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, because of Labor Day.

