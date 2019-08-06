FARMINGTON – Rena F. Fitzmorris, 86, formerly of Rumford, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Sandy River Center, Farmington.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on July 29, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Florence (Boutot) Cloutier, and was a high school graduate having attended schools in Rumford.

Rena was a housekeeper at the Carlton Nursing Home in Fairfield, Conn., for many years until retirement.

Rena was a choir member for over 35 years in Connecticut and was a Communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior, St Athanasius – St. John Church in Rumford. She loved to sing and spend time with her family.

She was married in Providence, R.I. in 1955 to George Fitzmorris who died in 2004. Survivors include sons, Frank Fitzmorris of Chesterville, Maine, D.J. Fitzmorris of Ansonia, Conn., and Roland Courtemanche and wife, Mary, of Marco Island, Fla.; daughters, Sharon Jurzynski and husband Jeffrey of Beacon Falls, Conn., and Rowena Dickinson and husband, Chip, of Ansonia, Conn.; three sisters, Jeanine Thornton of Bryant Pond, Maine, Faylene Philbrick of Rumford, Maine, and Sandra Haller of Bath, Maine; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Ernest, and sons, David and Johnny Joe.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford, Maine. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine, 04276

« Previous