AUBURN – Linda S. Downs, 63, a resident of Auburn passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston, May 16, 1956, the daughter Peter George and Lorraine (Guay) Fleury.

Linda was a 1974 graduate of Edward Little High School. She worked as a manager of the former Food Town in Auburn. Later became a payroll consultant for Daniel Construction. Linda was also employed with the Auburn School Department because of her love for children at their daycare center.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn, of Auburn; one son, Scott Downs and wife, Megan, of Auburn; one adopted daughter, Erin Pugliese of Auburn; one brother, Gary Fleury and wife, Amy, of Auburn; one sister, Debbie Leone of Lisbon. Also surviving is one granddaughter, Alexis, and many nieces and nephews.

Committal prayers will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Linda’s

memory may be

made to the

Androscoggin

Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210