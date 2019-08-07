SOUTH PARIS – Cora Paradis Payne, 95, died peacefully surrounded by family at Stephens Memorial Hospital on July 31,2019. She was born on Jan. 29, 1924 a daughter of Henry and Elmeda Paradis at the Johnson farm in Hebron, Maine. She moved to Buckfield at 8 years old and graduated from Buckfield High School. After graduation, she moved to South Paris and worked at Norway diner, Wilners, B.E Cole, Paris Mfg, Country Way restaurant, and retired from Cornwall Industries.

She married Urshal Payne. She enjoyed all crafts; quilting , crocheting, making doll houses, dolls, painting, and had a special talent for picture framing. She was very grateful that her family took her on many trips including; Hawaii, Western tours, Florida, Bahamas, and many more.

In addition to her parents, Cora was predeceased by husband Urshal, two brothers Henry and Lester Paradis, sister Jeanette Snow, great grandson Scott Hill, and step daughter Eloise Clark. Surviving are brother Richard Paradis and wife Elisabeth of Farmingdale and sister Marie McAllister of Oxford. Also, daughter Sandra Springer and her children Ronald Springer Jr. and wife Lisa and Rhonda Springer, great grandchildren Morgan, Madison, Harrison, and Alex. Daughter Linda Smith and her children Shari Herrick and husband Stanley and Lisa Hodgkins, great grandchildren Amy, Stanley Jr., Adam, Monique and Benjamin, and five great, great grandchildren. Son Bradley Payne and wife Ann, children Bethany Paradis and husband James and Sarah Murray, great grandchildren Hannah, Aaron, and Aiden.

At Cora’s request, there will be only a private family graveside service.

