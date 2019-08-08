FREEPORT — A versatile painter, Arthur Schaefer captures Maine in its subtlety and blazing glory — from countryside to ocean shoreline to flora and fauna.

Regardless of subject, Schaefer’s work shows dynamic energy with a strong viewpoint. His paintings will be on display at the Freeport Community Library for the month of August.

Schaefer paints both en plein air and in his Freeport studio — his satisfying impressionistic alla prima style is most evident in Maine farm landscapes that feature an expansive capture of light and vista on relatively small canvas.

Maine’s seasides come to life with dynamic coastal vistas of ocean, homesteads, boats a-sail or in dry dock. Personality-driven animals reside on canvases large and small — beloved pets, livestock and Maine wildlife. Flowers painted in a fine art detail round out the incredible portfolio of this passionate, versatile painter.

For questions or directions to the library, please visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

