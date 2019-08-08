AUBURN — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up with the goal of raising enough to install a new heating and cooling system to the Community Little Theatre auditorium.

Mainers are accustomed to the state’s hot, hot summers and cold, cold winters, but not while we are indoors. Our beloved Community Little Theatre auditorium inside the Great Falls Performing Arts Center desperately needs a cooling/heating system that will make our patrons’ viewing experience as comfortable as possible. This location holds shows for the Lewiston and Auburn area, and the locals know all too well how crucial climate control is for the extremes of Maine weather.

The funds earned from this campaign will be used solely towards acquiring a cooling/heating system and any donation will help make an impact. Over $2,300 has been raised in just five days.

You can learn more here and below: https://www.gofundme.com/a-heatingcooling-system-for-laclt.

« Previous

filed under: