The Maine Pride 18U girls softball team recently competed in the state tournament for Maine USA Softball. The team finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record, earning a state championship. Pictured above are the team members. Back row left to right: Coach Jim Merrill, Cara Merrill, Ellen Files, Savannah Silke, Briana Casey, Maddie Rock, Hannah Smith and Coach Kayla Merrill; Front row left to right: Hannah Shields, Haley Fernald, Lauren Merrill, Ashley Childs, Haileigh Sawyer, and Madi Day. Submitted Photo