SOUTH PARIS – Marilyn “Midge” Parker Trethewey Leighton, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Market Square Health Facility following a brief illness.

Midge and her twin sister, Gloria, were born in Livermore Falls on Jan. 15, 1929, the daughters of John William and Florence Niles Trethewey. They attended Auburn schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1949.

After high school, Midge went to University of Maine – Orono and was awarded her B.A. in commercial education in 1953.

She married E. Richard Leighton in July of 1964.

She taught typing, shorthand and bookkeeping for 40 years at Jay, Yarmouth and Gorham High Schools and Westbrook Junior College. After leaving teaching, Midge worked for several years at Community Concepts in South Paris.

Midge was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Paris. She was a member of the church choir, the Thalian Club and the Ladies Circle. Over the years, she served on several boards and committees of the church. She was a main stay in the church kitchen, welcoming all with great food and good cheer.

She was also very active in the community. She was a member of the former Norway-Paris Professional Women’s organization, and a charter member of the Mollyocket Chorus. She was also a member of the Maine Education Association, an officer of Oxford County Retired Teachers, AARP and Church Women United. Additionally, she belonged to Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed membership in the Paris Public Library Readers Group. Midge and Gloria loved travel, music and the theater, especially Maine Music Theater and Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association – OHMPAA.

Like her sister, Midge was an accomplished knitter and could be seen often at local craft fairs. Many in the area enjoyed receiving her knitted sweaters, hats, mittens and afghans.

Mrs. Leighton had no children, but is survived by many loving nieces and nephews; Marcia Cylik and her husband Richard, Kenn Sawyer, Brenda Mason, and Philip Sawyer and his wife Suzanne; dozens of great and grand-nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; her twin sister, Gloria Trethewey Sawyer; and niece, Nancy Mason and nephew, Dennis Sawyer.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday, August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris. A memorial service will be conducted on August 10 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main Street, South Paris with a reception to follow in the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church in South Paris, or the Paris Public Library, 37 Market Square, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

