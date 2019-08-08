LEWISTON — Scott Cummings has been promoted to vice president/treasurer at Geiger in Lewiston.

Cummings of Windham began his career at Geiger in 1998 and is the corporate controller. He is a certified management accountant of the Institute of Management Accountants, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Maine and an MBA from Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cummings has also earned his master advertising specialist certification, and is certified as a continuous improvement leader.

