Town of Sumner – Select Board Agenda

August 13, 2019 7:00 pm

6:45 Executive session per 1 M.R.S.A -405(4)-Personnel matter

Reading and Approval of the Minutes from July 22, 2019

Warrant #3:

Checks 13348-13378 $122,904.53

Receipts #1300-1330 $31,007.48

2018-2019 Tax collected YTD $1,233,530.61=90%

2017-2018 Tax collection = 90%

Open Session:

RSU #10 Report:

CEO/LPI Report: John Evans

Roads Report: Andrew Wickson

Forms, Reports, Correspondence:

Municipal Client Seminar – Portland 9-26-19

Quitclaim Deed replacement – to be signed

Letter from Bruce MacEwan

New Business:

Town meeting results including comments from marijuana cultivation opt-in question

Workshop with neighboring towns from August 6

Solar speed sign from MDOT

Old Business:

Update on Broadband / Fiber

Food sovereignty

Upcoming events:

Legal update on Recreational Marijuana Workshop – MMA

Saco – August 21 2:00- 4:30

Town Office will close at 11:30

Tuesday, September 10 – all at Sumner Town Office

6:00 Cooperative Services meeting with other towns

6:30 Buckfield-Sumner Transfer Station meeting

7:00 Select Board meeting

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE TOWN OFFICE WILL BE CLOSING AT 11:30

On Wednesday, August 21 for MMA Workshop

