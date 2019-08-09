AUBURN — Central Maine Community College student Zakiya Sheikh was selected recently to receive the Maine Community College System James McGowan Award.

McGowan retired last year as the director of the MCCS Center for Career Development and the award is given in recognition of his many years of service to Maine’s community colleges. The award is presented to a student at one of Maine’s seven community colleges who exemplifies a deep love of Maine, a desire to give back in meaningful ways to one’s community and a commitment to lifelong learning. The award includes a $1,000 check.

A resident of Lewiston, Sheikh graduated with high honors this spring from the graphic communications program. She was one of four CMCC students named in May to the 2019 All-Maine Academic Team. The students were selected in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service. Sheikh hopes to work in print media.

