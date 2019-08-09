LEWISTON – Steven F. Sasseville, 60, of Lewiston passed peacefully after a long illness on July 25, 2019. He was born April 26, 1959 in Montreal Canada, the son of Lyse (Ayotte) Sasseville and Sarto Sasseville. He attended Lewiston schools and graduated from St Dominic’s Academy and University of Southern Maine.

He is survived by his long time companion, Lisa Cyr; son, Jacob-Steven Sasseville; his brother, Kevin Sasseville and wife, Cindy, sister, Lisa-Marie Sasseville; nephew, Nicholas Sasseville, nieces, Kayla and husband, Adam Loudermilk, and Heather Michaud; parents, Lyse Sasseville of Lewiston and Sarto Sasseville of Topsham.

He was predeceased by his beloved son, Alex Sasseville; his grandparents, Ayotte, and grandparents, Sasseville.

Raised in Lewiston, Steve enjoyed a lifetime of working with others, caring for many children and adults he reached through his hard work, patience, and non judgmental endeavors throughout his life. Steve leaves us with a legacy of love and acceptance for people, he was a passionate gardener and enjoyed deep philosophical discussions.

He will be honored with a Mass on August 17, 10 a.m. at St. Philips Church in Auburn and with a celebration of life following the service at Governor’s Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

