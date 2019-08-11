AUBURN — Gleason Media has announced the sale of its domain and website management business to The Computer Place Inc. of Lewiston.
Vic Hodgkins, general manager of Gleason Media, said the company will work with Jon Levesque of The Computer Place Inc. to ensure a smooth transition for Gleason’s website clients.
Hodgkins said he hopes to have the transition completed within 90 days.
