Monday
Hebron: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Jay: Select Board, sewer commitment, 3 p.m., Town Office
Jay: Select Board, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Fire Department Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Buckfield: Economic Development, Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center
Casco: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Eustis: School Committee, 5:30 p.m., Stratton Elementary School
Farmington: RSU 9 Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Paris: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Select Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Office
Wednesday
Buckfield: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Municipal Center
Buckfield: Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., Municipal Center
Livermore Falls: Water District, 7 a.m., district office
Thursday
Buckfield: Select Board workshop with RSU 10 representatives, superintendent and Education Exploration Committee, 6 p.m., Municipal Center
Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Livermore: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall
Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Wilton: Planning Board site visit to 1228 Main St. proposed location for CMP
substation, 5:30 p.m. Public hearing on the project and site plan review will start at 7 p.m., Town Office.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
‘A jam-packed weekend’: Balloon festival days away
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Holiday celebration in Lewiston
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Tourney time at Tabers
-
Noteworthy
Gleason Media web portfolio sold
-
News
This week’s agenda