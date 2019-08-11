Monday

Hebron: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Jay: Select Board, sewer commitment, 3 p.m., Town Office

Jay: Select Board, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Fire Department Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Buckfield: Economic Development, Committee, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center

Casco: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Eustis: School Committee, 5:30 p.m., Stratton Elementary School

Farmington: RSU 9 Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Paris: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Select Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Office

Wednesday

Buckfield: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Municipal Center

Buckfield: Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., Municipal Center

Livermore Falls: Water District, 7 a.m., district office

Thursday

Buckfield: Select Board workshop with RSU 10 representatives, superintendent and Education Exploration Committee, 6 p.m., Municipal Center

Canton: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Livermore: Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

New Vineyard: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Smith Hall

Norway: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Select Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Wilton: Planning Board site visit to 1228 Main St. proposed location for CMP
substation, 5:30 p.m. Public hearing on the project and site plan review will start at 7 p.m., Town Office.

 

