SCARBOROUGH – Robertine E. O’Neal, 84, of Saco, died Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. She was born on April 18, 1935 in Rumford, the daughter of Morgan James and Aretta Myrtle Urqhart Seeley. After her father died at a young age she was adopted later in life by Gerald Foster Follett.

She attended Mechanic Falls Schools. Robertine worked in the Kennebunk and Wells school districts in the cafeteria. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, yard sales and taking care of her family. She was a proud 30 year breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by her son, Paul Grant and his significant other, Susan Stilphen; grandson, Jason Grant and wife, Thayi, granddaughter, Meridith Vachon and husband, Mike; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces. Linda Richardson and husband. Kenny, Rhoda “Bunny” O’leary and husband. John and several other nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, and her adopted father, Gerald Foster Follett; husband, Andrew J. O’Neal; and her siblings.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the

National Breast Cancer Foundation

2600 Network Blvd.

Suite 300

Frisco, Texas 75034

