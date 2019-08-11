LEWISTON – Chandra L. Grondin, 81, died following a short illness Aug. 6, 2019, at CMMC hospital. She was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Lewiston, the daughter of Paul and Viola Thibodeau.

Chandra graduated from South Portland High School in 1955 after attending Edward Little High School. She had fond memories of being a majorette in the high school marching bands.

She later married her first love, Richard “Dick” Grondin, and although they divorced, he always remained in her heart.

Chandra spent most of her life working and raising her family in Lewiston. She was a long time member of the Pastime Club where she spent time having fun with her close friends.

When Chandra was young she took pleasure in an evening out dancing with Dick and friends at their favorite dance hall and the Ramada. She also enjoyed going to Old Orchard Beach with her best friend, Diane and taking boat rides on the ocean with Dick and Sue.

Chandra was an avid Boston sports fan. She loved watching the Red Sox and Bruins and never missed a game!

Her family was very special to her. Many special times were spent with her family celebrating the holidays together.

Survivors include sons, Mark and his wife, Paula of Sabattus, and Scott and his wife, Katy of Auburn, daughter, Kelly of South Portland; four grandchildren, Ashley, Emily, Daisy and Richard; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Conner, Hadley and Gunnar.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Glenn. Chandra will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

Memorial visitation will be on Friday August 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston.

Memorial donations in Chandra’s memory may be made to the Pastime Scholarship Fund

45 Cedar Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

