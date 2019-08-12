RANGELEY — The next gathering of the Mexico High School Class of 1960 will be held on Aug. 15 at Rangeley Lake at the Gotto cottage, 428 Rte. 17 just north of the State Park Road. Plan to arrive anytime after 10 a.m. for a potluck meal, with classmates bringing sides or desserts.

The hosts will be Betty and Gene Damon and they will provide the protein. RSVP Betty at [email protected] or Jeanne at [email protected] or call 207-364-8841 by Tuesday, Aug. 13. Bring lawn chairs and dress accordingly.

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 reunion

AUBURN — The Lewiston High School Class of 1949 will hold a class reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There will be a social hours at 11, a cash bar, buffet-0style lunch at 12:15 p.m. and raffles throughout the day. Cost is $25 per person, which includes tip and tax. Folks may pay at the event using cash or a check written out to Nancy Schott Plaisted. Classmates and guests are welcome.

TO RSVP, contact Nancy by Aug. 1 at 207-251-7655 or email her at [email protected]

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 am. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Hotel Rumford. All class members and guests are welcome.

For more information, call 207-562-4241.

MEXICO — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will meet for their class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Dick’s Restaurant. Members and guests are welcome.

RUMFORD — A luncheon for the Stephens High School Class of 1960 will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Gatch’s on Rumford Avenue. All classmates and guests are welcome.

WILTON — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Calzolaio Pasta Co., 248 Main St. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.

