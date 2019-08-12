POLAND — The Regional School Unit 16 board of directors unanimously approved Curriculum Director Amy Hediger for the new position of assistant superintendent/curriculum director Monday evening.

Superintendent Ken Healey recommended the new position.

Healey also got approval to appoint a teacher as special education behavioral dean with a $5,000 stipend. The responsibilities include developing and overseeing elementary and middle school behavior programs, being case manager for all K-12 students attending out-of-district schools and observing students for potential placement in or outside the district.

In other matters, the board awarded snowplowing contracts to Bichrest Landscaping of Poland for Poland Regional High School, D.R. Nichols of Minot for Elm Street School in Mechanic Falls and Jason Edwards for Poland Community School, Minot Consolidated School and the RSU 16 Central Office area in Poland.

Fielding Oil was the low bidder to provide No. 2 heating oil at $2.145 per gallon and K-1 kerosene at $2.545 per gallon to the school district.

Mary Martin and Joe Parent were re-elected as chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively.

« Previous

filed under: