FARMINGTON — A former Carrabassett Valley police officer pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of domestic violence assault that occurred April 15 in Farmington, according to Franklin County court documents.

Farmington police arrested Corrado Ceccarelli, 55, of Carrabassett Valley on April 16 in Carrabassett Valley.

Ceccarelli who previously pleaded not guilty in May, entered into a two-year deferred sentencing agreement that outlines required tasks he needs to complete. If he completes a certified batterers intervention program and pays $1,784 in restitution after 12 months, the deferred disposition will end. If he successfully completes the agreement, he will be able to withdraw his plea to the misdemeanor charge, according to court documents.

If he is not successful, it will be an open plea. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

He is on personal recognizance bail.

“Mr. Ceccarelli has absolutely no criminal record whatsoever and that he accepted this arrangement to spare everyone the ordeal of a contested trial and also so he could be certain his record would remain completely free of any criminal convictions once this matter is eventually dismissed,” defense attorney Walter “Woody” Hanstein wrote in an email.

Carrabassett Valley Police Chief Mark Lopez said in May that Ceccarelli had resigned from his position.

Ceccarelli had been a full-time officer for the Carrabassett Valley Police Department at the time of his arrest. He had also served in a part-time capacity. He has more than 22 years of experience as a police officer.

“Technically we still have him in an active status as Chief Lopez has not sent us an Maine Criminal Justice Academy Notice of Termination yet. With that said, he would still be eligible to work until the MCJA Board (of Trustees) concluded the case on him regarding his criminal conduct that Chief Lopez reported to us by law,” academy Director John Rogers said.

Any officer who is out of law enforcement or corrections for more than two years has to go through recertification, mandatory training and take the state exam again, he said.

If an officer is out of law enforcement for under two years, they have to make up the mandatory training they missed, he said.

