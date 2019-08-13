LEWISTON – Maurice C. Nadeau, 71, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 29, 1947, a son of the late Gerard and Margaret (Skultety) Nadeau.

Following graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1974. He was a very gifted and talented cabinet and furniture maker who was a perfectionist and took great pride in everything he built, including his camp in Jackman.

Although he was a very hard worker, he also took time to enjoy traveling with his wife, Aline. His most memorable trip was to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park. He was a very serious card player who also had a great love for his 1982 Corvette. Although Maurice was not a very “touchy feely” type of man, he was very supportive and encouraged his wife’s love of socializing and he did love telling jokes and elaborating each time he retold them. Probably the most memorable event in Maurice’s life was adopting his son, Tom, in 1998 when Tom was 27 years old. This had a profound impact on both of their lives.

Maurice is survived by his wife, Aline of Lewiston; three sons, Thomas Nadeau and wife, Sue, Michael Robitaille and wife, Regina, Frank Robitaille and wife, Debbie; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Robitaille, Matthew Robitaille, Melanie Robitaille, Jacob Robitaille, Tyler Robitaille, Madison Nadeau, Camden Nadeau, Charlie Rae Nadeau, Nicholas Allen, Michael Allen; two brothers, Gerry Nadeau and Richard Nadeau.

Maurice was predeceased by his parents.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Maurice’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Saturday August 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice’s memory to

Androscoggin Home and

Hospice Program

15 Strawbery Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

