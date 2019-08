RUMFORD — A porch fire at 254 Wyman Hill Road was quickly knocked down Tuesday and the cause is under investigation.

Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed said the owner, who was not identified, died earlier in the day after a medical call.

The fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m., and firefighters from Rumford and Mexico found smoke coming from the porch roof.

“The fire was contained to the porch,” Reed said.

An investigator with the Office of State Fire Marshal arrived to help determine the cause.

