DIXFIELD – Joel Rocky Fulford I, of Dixfield, left to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born and raised in Lyons, Ga. to Thurston and Sula Fulford. Honorably discharged from the army, he began working in construction under the title of Fulford Construction. He loved to work with his hands and often made the most beautiful wood crafts. He was a retired millwright from Verso Paper following 30 years of service. He enjoyed many recreational activities including camping, fishing and hunting and spending time with his millwright buddies and posting often on Facebook about the great meals that he shared with friends and family. He was a bike enthusiast. Riding his Harley-Davidson gave him much joy. Believing in the right to bear arms, Joel was an avid gun collector and love to shoot a wide array of guns. He was a great man who loved his children and even more, his grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his mother and father, Thurston and Sula Fulford; his sisters, Frankie Sue Miles and Marolyn Parker; and his beautiful twin girls, Gabrielle and Katrina Fulford.

He leaves behind his children, Joel Alan (Jamie) and granddaughter Brooklyn of Tucson Ariz.; Brandi Fulford and granddaughters, Maddie Grace and Chrislyn Dennard of Douglas, Ga., Roxann Fulford (Clay Deen) of Douglas Ga., Joey Fulford of Screven Ga.; as well as a lifelong partner, Terry Bedard of Dixfield; stepdaughter, Andrea (Ian) Gleezen and their children Briar and Rylee; a sister, Shirley (Larry) Denmark of Johnson’s Corner, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to a special friend and mother of his children, Elaine Moseley as well as the Oncology Nurses and Androscoggin Hospice nurses.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Georgia.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired, contributions in Joel’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240