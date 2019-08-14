LEWISTON – Rose A. Derocher, of Lewiston, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 96.

Rose was born in Rumford on Feb. 16, 1923, to parents Felix and Margaret (Arsenault) Boucher. She was a natural caretaker of her family. She met her loving husband, Leo in Brunswick at the age of 19 and they were married for 64 years.

Rose was a waitress all of her working life. She worked at many local restaurants including Nichol’s Tea Room, Woolworth, The Steer House, and Bert’s Restaurant.

Rose took care of family, friends, and strangers. After her retirement, she volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital for 15 years, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop, and she made many visits to local nursing homes. In her semi-retirement, she worked at “The Den” at Bates College where she met and invited many students to Thanksgiving who were alone for the holiday. She also was a member of the local Catholic Sodality. She helped countless amounts of people in her lifetime. She truly was an “angel” on Earth.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly.

Surviving her are her children, Leo Jr., Joseph, Connie and her husband, Jean, Lawrence and his wife, Mana, Michael, Patty and her husband, Rik; her six grandchildren, Joe, Halsey, Zachary, Isaac, Erik, and Gopal; her great-grandchildren, Garrett, Bailey, Zeta, Valerie, Grant, and Renzo. She is also survived by a brother, Felix Boucher and a sister, Anita Auger.

The family would like to thank the staff at Schooner estates, where she lived for the past three years of her life. Also, many thanks to the caring staff at the Hospice House of Auburn.

A memorial mass for Rose Derocher will be held at Holy Cross Church on Lisbon St. in Lewiston on August 22 at 11 a.m., no visiting hours prior.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Androscoggin Home Health Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

