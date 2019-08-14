The outcry of the socialist liberal and the media like CNN, MSNBC are out of control.

The rising hatred and blaming the president for the shooting is crazy. Mental illness is a big problem in America, not guns. The socialist, far-left liberals, like all the congresswomen and men like Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders calling President Trump racist. If they are calling our president a racist and white supremacist, then they are calling his followers white supremacist and racist, too.

This hatred must stop. There’s no accountability anymore in America. The system in America failed for the shooting of these innocent people. Let’s call it for what it is, mental illness, not guns, period. The far-left will lose in 2020.

Let’s make America Great again.

Reggie Bechard, Lewiston

