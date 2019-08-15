LEWISTON — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is gearing up for its Lewiston/Auburn Greek Festival. The annual event will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and continue through Saturday evening, Sept. 7. Since 2003, community support has transformed what had been a local celebration into a regional cultural attraction.

Folks can experience the feeling of being in Greece, enjoying the menu of Greek and Mediterranean food and pastries while ethnic music plays in the background. The festival will include church tours, activities for children, a Bazaar, a treasure trove and a Greek Taverna. The family cafe returns were traditional Greek and American coffee can be enjoyed with baklava and a variety of classic desserts.

On Thursday evening only, from 4 to 8 p.m., there will be a soft opening that will feature wine tasting and Greek dancing. Starting at 5, Greek dance lessons will be offered on the hour until close. Gyros and baklava will also be served. The full food menu will be available all day Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festival planning committee is co-chaired by Aaron and Melissa Landry.

The festival will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road. Festival hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and directions, call 207-783-6795.

