NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association (OHMPAA) will hold auditions for “Godspell” at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19 and 20, at the Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St.

This classic musical by John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ through games, storytelling and a hefty dose of comic timing. The cast of 10 will perform an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, to bring Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love vibrantly to life.

First-time directors Jonathan Potter and Janelle Raven are looking forward to bringing lots of energy and a fresh perspective to the show.

Performances will be Nov. 14–24 at the Norway Grange. For more information about auditions, email co-director Janelle Raven at [email protected], call producer Stephenie Michaud at 207-890-3466 or visit the show page at www.ohmpaa.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: