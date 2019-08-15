NORWAY — “Norway Parks: Our Public Areas” will be the topic for the Norway Museum & Historical Society’s next program on Tuesday, August 20, at 7 p.m. at the Society’s building, 471 Main Street, Norway. The program is in three parts and about three different Norway parks: Witherell Park, Pennessewassee Park, and Ordway Grove. Witherell will be presented by Marcye Gray, Penn Park by Debra Partridge, and Ordway Grove by Sandy Luke.

The public is invited to attend. For more information call the historical society at 743-7377 or visit their facebook page and website at www.norwayhistoricalsociety.org.

Preceding the program, there will be a Members’ Reception from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Society.

All members and potential members are welcome for refreshments and an unveiling of paintings recently restored by Portland’s Project MEAC. These are two Minnie Libby paintings owned by the Norway Historical Society, two Vivian Akers paintings owned by Western Maine Art Group, and one Atherton Furlong painting owned by the Norway Memorial Library. Please RSVP to the historical society at phone #743-7377.

