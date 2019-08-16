RANGELEY — WRGY has received notification of a potential $5,000 matching grant. A fan and supporter has watched WRGY’s progress over the past year and has decided to challenge other listeners to support WRGY’s efforts into the next year.

Through August, the anonymous donor will match every other supporter’s donation dollar for dollar. A $25 donation will become $50, for example, and $100 becomes $200.

WRGY is a low-watt, nonprofit community radio station based in Rangeley and transmitting from Saddleback Mountain. It’s analog signal on 90.5 FM is an essential piece in the nationwide emergency broadcast system, having the only city-strength signal covering the Rangeley region. Its website, wrgy.org, streams the station’s signal live.

Many of Rangeley’s summer residents and weekend visitors catch up with Rangeley events and meetings by listening to the daily community calendar, wherever they are in the world. Keep up with all WRGY is doing on its Facebook page.

Donations and contributions can be sent to WRGY Radio, P.O. Box 844, Rangeley, ME 04970 or by going to WRGY’s website at wrgy.org. For more information, call 207-864-9749.

