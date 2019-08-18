Apple Valley

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Ladies League three clubs and a putter results: A Flight: Gross — Diana Poliquin 43; Net — Fran Blanchette 28; B Flight: Gross — Cindy Halliday 44; Net — Diane Gagnier 22; C Flight: Gross — Pat Lachance 53; Net — Claire Veilleux 27; Overall: Putts — Jeanne Read 14; Birdie — Jill Longstaff No. 9; 50/50 — Pauline Paradis.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Senior League results: 1. Don Wilson/Don Hawthorne/Bob Allen Len Winsky 167 1. Dale Brown/Dennis Fox/John Mathieu/Dave Depot 167 3. Steve Bergeron/Pastor Vail/Rick Gardiner/Ken Austin 169; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Ron Grant 9’7.5″ 2. Don Wilson 13’6″ 3. Ron Cronin 19’3.5″ No. 13 — 1. Dave Depot 3’4″ 2. John Mathieu 13’3″.

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Aug. 13 Blanchard’s Men’s League results: 1. Tracy Cloutier/Bob Washburn 163 2. Cam Marquis/Norm Marquis 158.5 3. Bob Baum/Scott Jeffords 154.5; Pins: No. 3 — Cam Marquis 6’5″ No. 5 — Tracey Cloutier 6’8″; Skins — Rick Lashua No. 4, Norm Marquis No. 7, Mike VanZandt No. 8.

The Meadows

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Ladies League scramble results: 1. Phyllis Greim/Cindy Austin/Kim Coombs/Judy Fuller 37 2. Camille Booker/Louise Cote/Jolene Girouard 38 2. Pat Carr/Phoebe Lowell/Chris Sirois/Martha Cielinski 38; Pin: No. 15 — Phyllis Greim/Cindy Austin/Kim Coombs/Judy Fuller; 50/50 — Cindy Austin.

Martindale

2019 Agscott Cup: Team Agren (Andy Desgrosseilliers, Corey Woodhead, Paul Croteau, Steve Morin, Jason Straetz, Eric Eddy, Rick Schrepper, Colby Gilbert, Tim Veilleux, Pete Bilodeau, Ben Gautier, Tom Labrie, Matt New, Jason Agren) 18.5 d. Team Scott (Brian Bilodeau, Chris Carrier, Andy Bedard, Jamie Gratello, Ryan Smith, Kyle Bouffard, Jon Furbush, Scottie Scott, Reggie Bouffard, Bill Schrader, Verne Paradie , Steve Bartlett Jamie Leavitt, Tyler Scott) 9.5.

Norway

Loyd Williams aced the sixth hole with a 6-iron on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Riverside

Tuesday, Aug. 13 MSGA Women’s Tournament results: Flight one: Gross — Erin Wiemer 74, Maureen Wedge 79, Kathi O’Grady 79, Emily Droge 80; Net — Ruth Colucci 67, Diane Bova 68, Carol Burnham 68, Mary Latini 70, Kathy-Rae Emmi 70; Flight two: Gross — Kim Burnham 80, Patricia Lage 85, Cyndi Newcombe 87, Caren Lederer 89; Net— Cindi Kostis 63,Sue Beaulieu 65, Margaret Hillman 69, Patty McDonald 69; Flight three: Gross — Melissa Dalfonso 87, Mary Palman 89, Linda Barlow 92, Patricia Bouton 92; Net — Debbie Lalemand 65, Meg Lyon 68, Melinda Eaton 70, Pearl St. Pierre 71; Flight four: Gross — Peg Neilson 88, Linda Robichaud 92, Barbara Tiffany 95, Alison Watkins 100, Mindy March,100; Net— Sharon Buckley 64, Ann Anthony 68, Nancy Roderick 69, Patricia Bailey 69; Flight five: Gross — June Bureau 88, Polly Hoffman 96, Shirley Bourne 98, Debbie Porter 102, Prudie Duross; 102 Net— Mary Dyer 65, Joan Cotsifas 69, Bea McGarvey 71, Becky Dyer 72; Flight six: Gross — Lynn Oliver 100, Charlotte Hall 102, Diane Hiera 105, Patti Girr 106 Janet Lee 106; Net — Kyle Atwell 67, Jean Farrell 69, Sylvia Leblanc 69, Trudi Snediker 71; Skins: Gross — Lisa Wintle 5th, 9th; Emily Droge 10th; Erin Weimer 15th Net: Carol Walsh 18th; Charlotte Hall 13th; Patricia Lage 11th.

Springbrook

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Flight Ladies results: Flight one: Gross — 1. Laurie Gifford 45 1. Claire Carpentier 45; Net — Earlene Jackson 41/29 2. Jean Pratt 49/35.5; Flight two: Gross — Carmen Cohen 46; Net — 1. Beckie Laliberte 45/29.5 2. Barbara Pray 49/32; Overall: Pins: No. 13 — Claire Carpentier 26’4″ No. 15 — Holly Cooper 14’3″.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 Men’s Twilight League results: First Flight — 1. Brandon Marcotte +6 2. Keith Ross +3 2. Ray Roy +3; Second Flight — 1. Mark Susi +4 2. Ken Carver +3.5 3. Mike Godin +3; Third Flight — 1. Dave Kus +7 2. George Hopkins +4.5 3. Jeff Kent +4; Pins: No. 13: Black — Tyler Tyburski 9’6″ Blue — Mark Susi 14’8″; No. 15: Blue — George Ames 13’8″.

