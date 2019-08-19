LEWISTON – Mathew Daniel Lajoie passed at his home on July 28, 2019, unexpectedly. He was having a wonderful time celebrating his daughter, Peyton’s seventh birthday and a “going away” party for his son, Dylan, who was leaving to go to the Air Force the next day. He will be missed by all but passed while being with friends and family that he so loved. Matthew was brought up in Sabattus and graduated from Oak Hill High School where he played football and lacrosse. After graduation he worked for his father and played an important role at “The Barn” located in Auburn. He then went on his own and opened “Everything Warehouse”, a salvage and surplus business. He owned a store on Westminster Street and then became wholesale only. He recently spent several months at hotels in Portland, furnishing rooms. He is survived by his fiancee, Stephanie Mattson of Lewiston; son, Dylan Lajoie of Monmouth; son, Dalton Lajoie; daughter, Peyton Lajoie; father, Daniel Lajoie of Naples; mother, Donna Gendron Coburn of Sabattus; grandparents, John and Carlene Coburn of Sabattus; and he was predeceased by his sister, Amy Lajoie. Matthew had a private “Celebration of Life” and will remain at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. He will be greatly missed by family and friends for his big heart and smile, and desire to care for the needs of others.

