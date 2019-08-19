RUMFORD – Gloria P. Flynn, R. N., 93, of Rumford, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home, Rumford.

She was born in Rumford on Jan. 15, 1926, the daughter of Emile and Annie (Bedard) Gauthier, and graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford and the Rumford Hospital School of Nursing.

Gloria worked as a Physicians Assistant to Dr. Makin, Royal and Gorayeb in Rumford for many years until retirement. She was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church. Gloria also had done volunteer work at the Hope School in Mexico.

She was married in Rumford in 1949 to Stephen C. Flynn who died in 1996.

Survivors include daughter Linda Knapp and husband Peter of Rumford, son Daniel Flynn and wife Rena of Suches, Ga.; sister Pauline Polonski of New Jersey, brother Peter Gauthier of Falmouth; grandchildren Erica and Stephen Flynn and Philip and Kaleb Knapp; great-grandchildren Hunter, Lucas, Isabelle and Riley.

Graveside services will be conducted 12 noon Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

