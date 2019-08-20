LIVERMORE FALLS – David F. Lemire, 72, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away suddenly of a heart attack at his home, Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019. He was born June 13, 1947, in Springfield Mass., the son of Wilfred Lemire and Doris (Chouinard) Lemire.

He graduated from Assumption Prep School, received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Assumption College and in 1976 he received his Doctorate Degree at Logan Chiropractic College. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1972.

On July 20, 1974, in Palmer, Mass. he married Deborah Rogers. David was a member of the Maine Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. He enjoyed photography, trains, computers and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Lemire of Livermore Falls; his son, Grant Lemire, D.C. and his girlfriend Carissa Devar of Biddeford, his daughter Angela Lemire, D.C. of Davenport, Iowa; and his sister-in-law, Janet Rogers of Monson, Mass.; his Aunt Rachel Day, Uncle Eugene and Aunt Phyllis Lemire; and many cousins, nephews and great-nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Pauline and George Rogers; and his granddaughter, Raelyn Lemire.

At David’s request there will be no funeral services. To honor his love of walking, biking, fly fishing and climbing the mountains of Maine, Dave’s family would love for people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors like he did. Hike a trail, climb a mountain, fly fish a stream or take pictures of a beautiful outdoor scene. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Arrangements under the care of FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

