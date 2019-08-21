EAST WILTON – John, Johnny B, JB passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in East Wilton. He was born on Sept. 9, 1983, and raised in South Daytona Fla.He graduated from Atlantic High School, served in the United States Navy for five years and was a Veteran of Foreign War. John had an entrepreneurial spirit which led him to follow in his family’s footsteps of buying and selling antiques.Family was extremely important to John, so important that he arranged a journey for his brother and cousins to travel cross county in a beat-up RV with his beloved dog Baby Girl. John has done more in his short life than many have done in a lifetime.John is survived by his fiancé Kayla Marie Cole; brother Adam Walter Brooks; father and stepmother Billy and Brenda Brooks, mother and stepfather Tammy and Tim Devine; grandparents John and Faye Shaw (Pops and Mammie); along with aunts and uncles John and Terri Shaw with cousins Corey and Jason, Gary and Sharon Parlin with cousins Kaiti and Cole Robert, Sandy and Ray Gadbois with cousins Dusty, Cal, and Bo Miller.John’s family will honor his request for a private graveside ceremony.John was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the age of 33 which led to his passing at age 35 just three weeks before his 36th birthday. Colon Cancer is on the rise in younger age groups like John’s, but recommended screening ages have not yet been lowered.John will remain the sweetest, most loyal, and true to himself man that we were all blessed to know.We love you JB.A private graveside memorial service will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left on John’s memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com In lieu of flowers or donations, please take the time to research the signs of Colon Cancer and insist on early screening and detection

