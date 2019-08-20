RUMFORD – Leo R. LaPointe, 91, of Penobscot Street, passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019 at his residence after a long and fun filled life.

He was born in Rumford on April 27, 1928, a son of Joseph and Amanda (Sutton) LaPointe.

Leo served in the US Army. He was a truck driver all of his life. Leo loved going out on his boat, fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Sonny LaPointe and wife Diane of Black Hawk, Colo., Robert LaPointe and wife Mary of Rumford, Deborah Howe of Rumford, Denise Benedix of Rumford, and Leo LaPointe and fiancé Carrie Bannester of Sabattus; two sisters, Theresa Robbins and Patty Ware, three brothers, Lewis LaPointe, Ovid LaPointe and Danny LaPointe; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great- grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Marie; two daughters, Christine and Pamela; and nine brothers and sisters.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family

A Service Celebrating Leo's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at SG Thibault Funeral Home.

If so desired contribution’s in Leo’s memory may be made to:

Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

