TURNER – Michael Louis Nadeau passed away unexpectedly August 16, 2019 at his Turner home with his wife, Robin, by his side.

Mike was born in Lewiston in July of 1949 to Louis Chanelle Nadeau and Marguerite Vachon Nadeau. He attended Lewiston schools and graduated in 1968. It was then that Mike enlisted into the Marines and proudly served his country in Vietnam. His medals included the Purple Heart, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, National Defense Service, and Vietnamese Service Medals. After serving his four years, Mike returned to school and graduated from the University of Maine.

In 1979 Mike began his long career at the United States Post Office and delivered mail until his retirement in 2006.

Mike loved being in the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved camping with his wife, Robin, at their favorite two spots, Jo-Mary Lake and Abol Bridge. One of Mike’s favorite fishing trips of all times was to Canada with his Uncle Gil. Some of Mike’s fondest memories were of his hunting trips to his condo up north with his best friend, Butch, deep sea fishing with his good buddy, Girard, and poker playing with his father-in-law, George.

Mike loved cooking and gardening and was proud when he was chosen as “Cook of the Week”. He was a talented baseball pitcher all through school and was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Mike thoroughly loved his children, stepchildren and grandchildren, and they were always a source of pride and joy.

Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, Robin, of Turner; his daughters, Ashley Wagner of Pensacola, Fla., and Sunny Nadeau of Auburn; his granddaughter, Brooke Wagner of St. Petersburg, Florida; his stepson, Adam Morrell of Leeds, stepdaughter, Megan and her husband Paul Libby of Windsor; his grandson, Mark Morrell of Windsor, granddaughters, Stephanie Libby and Brianne Libby both of Windsor; and of course all who knew him. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Nadeau.

“Thank God for all the things that cost nothing but mean everything.”

Visitation time will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St. Auburn. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

