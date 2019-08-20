AUBURN – Mary Arlene Fleming Gallant joined her husband Arthur “Splash” and son Larry in Heaven on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019.Born in Woodland, Maine on Oct. 21, 1922 to William Arthur and Bessie Lane Fleming. Mary started school in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her family then moved to Wellsburg, West Virginia where she graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1940. She then attended Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in 1943. Mary then joined the Air Force and served at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Ala., and then Spence Field in Moulton, Ga. Mary was transferred to the 7th Army and spent time in Texas while her unit was forming. She was a member of the 127th Evac Hospital SM which landed in France and ended its service in Dachau Concentration Camp in Dachau, Germany as the camp was liberated. Mary was promoted to rank of 1st Lieutenant in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946.After discharge from the army, Mary joined her family in Rumford, Maine, where she met and married Arthur “Splash” Gallant on May 27, 1946. She continued her career as as a private duty nurse at RCH for 17 years before becoming Gen Duty Night Supervisor and recovery room nurse from 1964 to 1974. Mary decided to further her education and attended St. Mary’s School of Anesthesia for RN’s in Lewiston for two years. After graduation, Mary used her CRNA degree and worked from 1976 to 1988 at CMMC as staff anesthetist, while raising a family of three sons and one daughter with her husband.After retiring, she and her husband traveled and moved to Florida, where they lived on and off for 10 years. After leaving Florida, they resided in Auburn, Turner and back to Rumford.Mary is survived by her son Lance and his wife Susan of Honolulu, Hawaii, son Lee and his wife Kathy of Rumford, daughter Lisa Fowler of Mexico, Maine, and daughter-in-law Tammy Gallant of Rumford; grandchildren Alex Gallant and wife Evette, Danel Gallant, Makenzie Gallant, Kristen Fowler Greene and husband Matt, Sarah Fowler Ball and husband Dave, Brian Fowler, Brad Gallant and his wife Liza, Jane Gallant Clukey and husband Brock, Brittany Gallant and fiancée Pete Allen, stepgranddaughter Angela Madigan and husband John III; great-grandchildren Seth and Leah Gallant, Emma and Paisley Clukey, Colton and Chase Gallant, Miles and Lucas Gallant, Addison Greene, Kendall and Noah Ball, stepgreat-grandchildren John IV, Isabelle, William, Elise Madigan; one niece and three nephews.Mary was predeceased by her parents; her sister Katherine Paradis; her son Larry; and her grandson Michael.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior. A Graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 28, at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com If so desired,contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to:Androscoggin Hospice House236 Stetson Rd.Auburn ME 04210

