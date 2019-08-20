LEWISTON – Ronald Blanchette, 77, of Lewiston died suddenly late Thursday evening on August 14, 2019.

Ron was born on Sept. 13, 1941, the son of Gerard and Liane Blanchette. He attended Lewiston High School, class of ’59, and achieved his Associates Degree from the University of Maine in Portland. When his father became ill, he took over the family business, Blanchette & Son Painting, in his early 20s. He later became an entrepreneur, owning multiple rental properties and two car wash / laundromats here in Lewiston.

He was an avid motocross and enduro enthusiast and a collector of unique cars, especially older Mini Coopers, which he took great pleasure in restoring and bringing to car shows in Maine and across the country.

He is survived by his son, John Blanchette and daughter Michelle McKinnon; his ex wife Jeannette Blanchette; and his grandchildren Kyle and Kaitlyn McKinnon.

A Memorial Gathering with a brief eulogy to follow will be held at Funeral Alternatives at Tampa Street in Lewiston on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

Patrick Dempsey

Center for Cancer

29 Lowell St. Suite 5

Lewiston ME 04240

