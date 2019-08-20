VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Holmes Rolston Hansel, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va. passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 20, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisc. to the late Eloise (Taylor) Hansel and Holmes Rolston Hansel, Sr. Lieutenant Junior Grade, United States Navy.

He grew up in South Charleston, West Virginia and graduated from South Charleston High School with the class of 1961. He attended Marshall University. He enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving as an Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer and gaining. While stationed in Brunswick, Maine he met and married the love of his life, Louise.

After leaving the Navy, he began his lifelong career as an airplane pilot. He had many adventures piloting as a corporate pilot, private charter services, medical ambulance, aerial surveying, FedEx, and skydiving.

What he loved most was his wife Louise and raising their family together in Maine. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to Louise, his wife of 54 years, he is survived by his daughters Katheryn Hansel and her partner Charles Bunker Sargent, United States Marine Corp of Greene, Maine; grandchildren Joseph and Meaghan Spagnolo, Kirsten Sala and her husband RJ of Glastonbury, Conn. and grandchildren Dylan, Cameron, and Andrew, and Keri Estabrooks and her husband Dale United States Navy, Aviation Ordnanceman First Class Petty Officer, Retired of Virginia Beach, Va. and grandchildren Derek and Taylor.

