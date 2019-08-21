AUBURN – The Auburn Police Department will be conducting an OUI checkpoint during the week of Aug. 21.
Auburn police are funding the stops with a 2019 Impaired Driving High Visibility Enforcement Grant From The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Community Little Theatre announces auditions for ‘Annie’
-
Business
Woolwich has second thoughts about CMP transmission line support
-
Politics
Sen. Collins faces bipartisan anger in Trump-era re-election bid
-
Maine
Severe thunderstorms may strike Maine on Wednesday
-
Maine
Maine agricultural chief let down by USDA’s blueberry aid snub