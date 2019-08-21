JAY — Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue is hosting a community event on Saturday, August 24.

Bounce houses will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Hot dogs, chips, etc. will be served from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Beginning at 10 a.m., free backpacks, loaded with school supplies, will be provided for children entering first to sixth grade.

There are only 21 backpacks, so these will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone in the community is welcome. For more information, call Pastor Bestwick at 500-3801.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: