FAYETTE — Friends of Starling Hall will be having a Live Auction on Saturday, August 24, at the Fayette Fire Station, 2475 Main Street, Fayette.

Preview at 4 p.m., Auction at 5 p.m. To learn more and check out the items up for bid, go to https://www.fayettemaine.org/friends-of-starling-hall-auction.html.

Some of the items include: Two (2) One-hour tennis lessons with Mark Stofan; Basket of locally made items; Preparation of a will, advanced healthcare declaration (Living Will), and durable power of attorney for an individual or couple by Jed Davis ($1000 Value); Mosaic class with Candace Jackman; Antique 26″ complete Cod copper weather vane and much more.

