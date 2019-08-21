ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a 40-hour basic mediation training beginning 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the University of Maine, 1 York Complex, Orono. The training continues at the same location Sept. 24–25 and Oct. 2–3.

The hands-on, interactive training will include demonstrations, discussions, exercises, videos and role-play practice with mediation scenarios. Scheduled instructors are Karen Groat, director of Family and Community Mediation; Leah Boyd, mediator, facilitator and certified trainer with the Center for Nonviolent Communication; and additional guest mediator coaches.

The $775 cost per person — $885 if after Aug. 23 — includes a certificate on successful completion. Maine CLE credit is available for an additional $35. More information about the training and registration is online. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Leslie Forstadt, 207.581.3487; [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: